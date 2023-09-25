Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infocus- Escape from the Tower

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    USAG Italy conducted the Escape from the Tower 12k run (7.3 miles) in Piazza del Duomo in Pisa to Camp Darby Military Community in Livorno. For all Italian military, DOD personnel, and dependents.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899296
    VIRIN: 230922-A-RW430-3585
    Filename: DOD_109919706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Sky Soldiers
    Army
    Camp Darby
    Pisa
    Escape from the Tower
    12k run

