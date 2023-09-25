Infocus- Escape from the Tower

USAG Italy conducted the Escape from the Tower 12k run (7.3 miles) in Piazza del Duomo in Pisa to Camp Darby Military Community in Livorno. For all Italian military, DOD personnel, and dependents.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 03:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899296
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-RW430-3585
|Filename:
|DOD_109919706
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
