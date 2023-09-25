Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lancer Remembrance Week Competition Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Lancer Remembrance Week Competition Awards Ceremony
    Congratulations to all the competitors. You should be proud of the hard work and effort you displayed. Your actions elevate the memories of the Soldiers you honored. Watch till the end to see who best represented the Lancer fighting spirit and was awarded the Lance!

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899295
    VIRIN: 200521-A-IP596-4034
    Filename: DOD_109919688
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancer Remembrance Week Competition Awards Ceremony, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lancer Brigade

