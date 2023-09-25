Lancer Remembrance Week Competition Awards Ceremony
Congratulations to all the competitors. You should be proud of the hard work and effort you displayed. Your actions elevate the memories of the Soldiers you honored. Watch till the end to see who best represented the Lancer fighting spirit and was awarded the Lance!
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899295
|VIRIN:
|200521-A-IP596-4034
|Filename:
|DOD_109919688
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lancer Remembrance Week Competition Awards Ceremony, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT