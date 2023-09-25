Sgt. Sims, a rising star in Lancer Brigade, explains why she chose the Army and why she loves it.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 02:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899293
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-IP596-2708
|Filename:
|DOD_109919673
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Stories- Sgt. Sims, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT