Lancer Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony 2020

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Memorial Day will be different this year, but there is nothing more important than honoring our fallen heroes. Please join Lancer Brigade in honoring the 57 men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Share this video to remind everyone that nothing is more important than remembering our heroes and returning thanks.