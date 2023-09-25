Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lancer Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony 2020

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Memorial Day will be different this year, but there is nothing more important than honoring our fallen heroes. Please join Lancer Brigade in honoring the 57 men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Share this video to remind everyone that nothing is more important than remembering our heroes and returning thanks.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 02:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899287
    VIRIN: 200523-A-IP596-3000
    Filename: DOD_109919593
    Length: 00:13:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancer Brigade Memorial Day Ceremony 2020, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lancer Brigade

