Orient Shield 23 Bilateral Field Training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20th Infantry Regiment and service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct bilateral field training during Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Japan, September 17, 2023. Orient Shield 23 allows the U.S. Army and JGSDF to rehearse strategic movement and maneuver and demonstrate the unique contributions to the Joint Force. U.S. Army rotational forces to Japan help provide a capable, trained, and combat-ready force that will defend Japan. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability, and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 02:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899274
|VIRIN:
|230917-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109919528
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
