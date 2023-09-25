Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 23 Bilateral Field Training

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20th Infantry Regiment and service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct bilateral field training during Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Japan, September 17, 2023. Orient Shield 23 allows the U.S. Army and JGSDF to rehearse strategic movement and maneuver and demonstrate the unique contributions to the Joint Force. U.S. Army rotational forces to Japan help provide a capable, trained, and combat-ready force that will defend Japan. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability, and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 02:03
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    U.S. Army Japan
    Orient Shield 23

