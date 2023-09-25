Orient Shield 23 Bilateral Field Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20th Infantry Regiment and service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct bilateral field training during Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Japan, September 17, 2023. Orient Shield 23 allows the U.S. Army and JGSDF to rehearse strategic movement and maneuver and demonstrate the unique contributions to the Joint Force. U.S. Army rotational forces to Japan help provide a capable, trained, and combat-ready force that will defend Japan. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability, and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.