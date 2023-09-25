Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield 23 Press Conference and HIMARS Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, and Gen. Yasuhori Morishita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, address members of the press following a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) presentation during Orient Shield 23 at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, September 20, 2023. HIMARS is a multiple rocket launcher utilized by the U.S. Army and JGSDF for their transportability and deployment to areas previously inaccessible to heavier launchers. The U.S. shares mutual security and economic interests with like-minded allies and partners, including Japan, across the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 02:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 899273
    VIRIN: 230920-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919527
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 23 Press Conference and HIMARS Demonstration, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    Orient Shield 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT