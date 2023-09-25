Orient Shield 23 Press Conference and HIMARS Demonstration

Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, and Gen. Yasuhori Morishita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, address members of the press following a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) presentation during Orient Shield 23 at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, September 20, 2023. HIMARS is a multiple rocket launcher utilized by the U.S. Army and JGSDF for their transportability and deployment to areas previously inaccessible to heavier launchers. The U.S. shares mutual security and economic interests with like-minded allies and partners, including Japan, across the Indo-Pacific region.
|09.20.2023
|10.03.2023 02:03
|Briefings
|899273
|230920-N-NV251-1001
|DOD_109919527
|00:00:59
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|2
|2
