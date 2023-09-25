Japanese 'Story Time' event hosted monthly at Camp Zama Library

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Manami Iwamoto, a Japanese volunteer who lives in Zama City, regularly hosts

a unique bilingual "story time" event at the Camp Zama Library, reading

stories to community members in both English and her native language.



Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer



Narration:

Before the most recent story time began, Iwamoto led the children and their

parents in a singalong session to get them energized.



This day's reading fell near Otsukimi, a moon-viewing festival in Japan, so

the books Iwamoto read focused on how Japanese people celebrate the cultural

event.



Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer



After the reading, Iwamoto brought out Japanese origami and arts-and-crafts

materials and let the attendees make a rabbit and a moon. This is

significant because in Japan, it is said that on the moon, you can see the

shape of a rabbit pounding mochi, which is a sticky rice cake.



Interview: Jessica Laycock, Event Participant



Interview: Brook Colgan and Wren Brown, Event Participants



Narration:

Japanese Story Time is hosted at the Camp Zama Library on the first and

third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. No pre-registration is

required to attend.



Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer



Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXX.