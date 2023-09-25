Narration:
Manami Iwamoto, a Japanese volunteer who lives in Zama City, regularly hosts
a unique bilingual "story time" event at the Camp Zama Library, reading
stories to community members in both English and her native language.
Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer
Narration:
Before the most recent story time began, Iwamoto led the children and their
parents in a singalong session to get them energized.
This day's reading fell near Otsukimi, a moon-viewing festival in Japan, so
the books Iwamoto read focused on how Japanese people celebrate the cultural
event.
Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer
After the reading, Iwamoto brought out Japanese origami and arts-and-crafts
materials and let the attendees make a rabbit and a moon. This is
significant because in Japan, it is said that on the moon, you can see the
shape of a rabbit pounding mochi, which is a sticky rice cake.
Interview: Jessica Laycock, Event Participant
Interview: Brook Colgan and Wren Brown, Event Participants
Narration:
Japanese Story Time is hosted at the Camp Zama Library on the first and
third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. No pre-registration is
required to attend.
Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXX.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 01:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899272
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-MS361-6094
|Filename:
|DOD_109919512
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese 'Story Time' event hosted monthly at Camp Zama Library, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
