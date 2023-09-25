Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese 'Story Time' event hosted monthly at Camp Zama Library

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Manami Iwamoto, a Japanese volunteer who lives in Zama City, regularly hosts
    a unique bilingual "story time" event at the Camp Zama Library, reading
    stories to community members in both English and her native language.

    Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer

    Narration:
    Before the most recent story time began, Iwamoto led the children and their
    parents in a singalong session to get them energized.

    This day's reading fell near Otsukimi, a moon-viewing festival in Japan, so
    the books Iwamoto read focused on how Japanese people celebrate the cultural
    event.

    Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer

    After the reading, Iwamoto brought out Japanese origami and arts-and-crafts
    materials and let the attendees make a rabbit and a moon. This is
    significant because in Japan, it is said that on the moon, you can see the
    shape of a rabbit pounding mochi, which is a sticky rice cake.

    Interview: Jessica Laycock, Event Participant

    Interview: Brook Colgan and Wren Brown, Event Participants

    Narration:
    Japanese Story Time is hosted at the Camp Zama Library on the first and
    third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. No pre-registration is
    required to attend.

    Interview: Manami Iwamoto, Volunteer

    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899272
    VIRIN: 231003-A-MS361-6094
    Filename: DOD_109919512
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

