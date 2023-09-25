Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command land after a combined jump on August 17, 2023, at a training site in the Republic of Korea. Personnel from various nations partook in the realistic training as a means to hone skills and relationships that enable special operations forces in times of need.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 21:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|899261
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-LK801-3818
|Filename:
|DOD_109919370
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOCKOR Static Line and Freefall Jumps, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
