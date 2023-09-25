United States Forces Korea, U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander, Captain Neil Koprowski presides over a promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, September 28, 2023. Chief petty officer selectees were promoted and celebrated for their hard work. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 21:24
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|899259
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-BN500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109919360
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief petty officer promotion, by SrA Jack LeGrand and SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT