    Chief petty officer promotion

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand and Senior Airman Nash Truitt

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    United States Forces Korea, U.S. Naval Forces Korea commander, Captain Neil Koprowski presides over a promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, September 28, 2023. Chief petty officer selectees were promoted and celebrated for their hard work. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 21:24
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 899259
    VIRIN: 230928-F-BN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919360
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Promotion
    AFN
    CNFK
    Camp Humphreys
    MBK

