U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Sector San Diego Coast Guard, District 11, conduct a joint search and rescue exercise, off the coast of San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Elements of MAG-11 combined with SSDCG participated in a joint SAREX to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world SAR operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 22:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899246
|VIRIN:
|230929-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109919201
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marine Corps and Coast Guard conducts joint search and rescue exercise., by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT