Marine Corps and Coast Guard conducts joint search and rescue exercise.

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Sector San Diego Coast Guard, District 11, conduct a joint search and rescue exercise, off the coast of San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Elements of MAG-11 combined with SSDCG participated in a joint SAREX to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world SAR operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)