    Marine Corps and Coast Guard conducts joint search and rescue exercise.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Sector San Diego Coast Guard, District 11, conduct a joint search and rescue exercise, off the coast of San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Elements of MAG-11 combined with SSDCG participated in a joint SAREX to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world SAR operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 22:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899246
    VIRIN: 230929-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919201
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    SAREX
    3rd MAW
    Coast Guard
    MAG-11
    VMFAT-502

