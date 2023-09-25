Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 7 Wrap-Up

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army complete a pond crossing and urban intelligence gathering on the night of day six, then Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED) movement, medical lanes, and ruck march during day seven of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1-2, 2023. This is the second year in a row with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899245
    VIRIN: 231002-A-GN091-1002
    Filename: DOD_109919197
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

