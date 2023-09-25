U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 7 Wrap-Up

Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army complete a pond crossing and urban intelligence gathering on the night of day six, then Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED) movement, medical lanes, and ruck march during day seven of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1-2, 2023. This is the second year in a row with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|10.02.2023
|10.02.2023 18:25
|Video Productions
|899245
|231002-A-GN091-1002
|DOD_109919197
|00:01:09
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
