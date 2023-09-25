Soldiers representing various commands complete the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aleksander Fomin)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 17:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899244
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-PX137-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109919133
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 STEED Movement Social Media Clip, by SPC Aleksander Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT