    SFL Stories - SEAC (Ret.) John Wayne Troxell - 3 October 2023

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Our Soldier For Life Story today introduces you to SEAC (Ret.) John Wayne Troxell. SEAC Troxell retired from the U.S. Army in 2020 after an almost 38-year Army career. In his last position, he served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. SEAC Troxell is currently the CEO of his own consulting company and continues to work tirelessly to help his fellow veterans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899241
    VIRIN: 231003-A-A0025-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919117
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    This work, SFL Stories - SEAC (Ret.) John Wayne Troxell - 3 October 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier For Life Story

