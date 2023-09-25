SFL Stories - SEAC (Ret.) John Wayne Troxell - 3 October 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Our Soldier For Life Story today introduces you to SEAC (Ret.) John Wayne Troxell. SEAC Troxell retired from the U.S. Army in 2020 after an almost 38-year Army career. In his last position, he served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. SEAC Troxell is currently the CEO of his own consulting company and continues to work tirelessly to help his fellow veterans.