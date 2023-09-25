SFL Stories - Ciji Evans - 19 September 2023

This week's Soldier For Life Story introduces you to CW3 P (Ret.) Ciji Evans from Alexandria, Virginia. Evans served in the Army as a Human Resources professional from 2003 through 2023. After joining at the age of 17, she was just 38 years old when she retired.
Since transitioning from the Army, Evans has taken time to decompress and provide advice to those still serving on lessons learned in leadership, burnout, and mental health. She also takes pride in telling her Army story and volunteering.
Please listen as she tells her story in her own words.
