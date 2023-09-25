Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFL Stories - Ciji Evans - 19 September 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    This week's Soldier For Life Story introduces you to CW3 P (Ret.) Ciji Evans from Alexandria, Virginia. Evans served in the Army as a Human Resources professional from 2003 through 2023. After joining at the age of 17, she was just 38 years old when she retired.

    Since transitioning from the Army, Evans has taken time to decompress and provide advice to those still serving on lessons learned in leadership, burnout, and mental health. She also takes pride in telling her Army story and volunteering.

    Please listen as she tells her story in her own words.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899238
    VIRIN: 230919-A-A0025-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919110
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFL Stories - Ciji Evans - 19 September 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT