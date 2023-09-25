SFL Stories - Alan El Tagi - 5 September 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Just don't quit. Never quit.



Our SFL Spotlight this week is on U.S. Army Ranger and Army veteran Alan El Tagi, who served in the Army from 1984 through 1988. His Army service taught him the importance of never quitting, a mantra that has made a significant impact on his life. Mr. El Tagi is now the Founder and CEO of the Alternative Paths Training School, a special education day school in Virginia for students with autism and other developmental challenges.



Please watch with us as he shares his Soldier For Life Story.