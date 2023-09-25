Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFL Stories - Alan El Tagi - 5 September 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Just don't quit. Never quit.

    Our SFL Spotlight this week is on U.S. Army Ranger and Army veteran Alan El Tagi, who served in the Army from 1984 through 1988. His Army service taught him the importance of never quitting, a mantra that has made a significant impact on his life. Mr. El Tagi is now the Founder and CEO of the Alternative Paths Training School, a special education day school in Virginia for students with autism and other developmental challenges.

    Please watch with us as he shares his Soldier For Life Story.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899237
    VIRIN: 230905-A-A0025-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919108
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFL Stories - Alan El Tagi - 5 September 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT