Just don't quit. Never quit.
Our SFL Spotlight this week is on U.S. Army Ranger and Army veteran Alan El Tagi, who served in the Army from 1984 through 1988. His Army service taught him the importance of never quitting, a mantra that has made a significant impact on his life. Mr. El Tagi is now the Founder and CEO of the Alternative Paths Training School, a special education day school in Virginia for students with autism and other developmental challenges.
Please watch with us as he shares his Soldier For Life Story.
This work, SFL Stories - Alan El Tagi - 5 September 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
