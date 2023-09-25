Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFL Stories - Patrick D. Farrell - 23 August 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    In this week's Soldier For Life Story, we introduce Soldier For Life and the Director of the Office of Veterans Affairs-US Virgin Islands, Patrick D. Farrell, who shares his SFL Story.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899235
    VIRIN: 230823-A-A0025-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919103
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFL Stories - Patrick D. Farrell - 23 August 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier For Life Story

