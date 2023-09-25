VANGUARD: Realistic Urban Training

Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Realistic Urban Training exercise across Southern California and Arizona, in August 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
