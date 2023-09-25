Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANGUARD: Realistic Urban Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antonio Campbell, Cpl. Aidan Hekker, Cpl. Joseph Helms, Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert, Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Sgt. Patrick Katz and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Realistic Urban Training exercise across Southern California and Arizona, in August 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 

    15th MEU
    ACE
    1/5
    MAGTF
    RUT
    BLT

