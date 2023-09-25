VANGUARD: Realistic Urban Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Realistic Urban Training exercise across Southern California and Arizona, in August 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)