President Biden Delivers Remarks to Celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act
The White House
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 15:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|899214
|Filename:
|DOD_109918854
|Length:
|00:19:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks to Celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT