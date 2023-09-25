Senator Feinstein’s Departure from Joint Base Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senator Dianne Feinstein’s body left Washington, D.C., for her final trip home to San Francisco, Calif., on a C-32 from Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2023. Her body was carried by members of the U.S. Armed Forces as her daughter Katherine Feinstein, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Senator Feinstein’s chief of staff James Sauls, and former and current staff members watched and paid their respects. Feinstein passed away in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28, 2023 at the age 90.