    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senator Feinstein’s Departure from Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Cpl. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Senator Dianne Feinstein’s body left Washington, D.C., for her final trip home to San Francisco, Calif., on a C-32 from Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2023. Her body was carried by members of the U.S. Armed Forces as her daughter Katherine Feinstein, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Senator Feinstein’s chief of staff James Sauls, and former and current staff members watched and paid their respects. Feinstein passed away in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28, 2023 at the age 90.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899212
    VIRIN: 230930-A-AR682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109918758
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Feinstein’s Departure from Joint Base Andrews, by CPL Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    JTF-NCR
    Congressional Funeral
    Senator Feinstein

