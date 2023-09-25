USA Shooting Olympic Trials Women's 10 meter finals Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Sagen Maddalena and Sgt. Alison Weisz, both marksmanship instructors and competitive shooters assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle during USA Shooting's Olympic Trials Part 1 at Fort Moore, Ga, Sep. 30, 2023. Sgt. Maddalena earned Silver with Mary Tucker and Gabriela Zych, who took the Gold and Bronze respectively.