USA Shooting Olympic Trials Women's 10 meter finals Part 1

Sgt. Sagen Maddalena and Sgt. Alison Weisz, both marksmanship instructors and competitive shooters assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle during USA Shooting's Olympic Trials Part 1 at Fort Moore, Ga, Sep. 30, 2023. Sgt. Maddalena earned Silver with Mary Tucker and Gabriela Zych, who took the Gold and Bronze respectively.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899208
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-UW671-2453
|Filename:
|DOD_109918508
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
