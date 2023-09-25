Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USA Shooting Olympic Trials Women's 10 meter finals Part 1

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Sagen Maddalena and Sgt. Alison Weisz, both marksmanship instructors and competitive shooters assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle during USA Shooting's Olympic Trials Part 1 at Fort Moore, Ga, Sep. 30, 2023. Sgt. Maddalena earned Silver with Mary Tucker and Gabriela Zych, who took the Gold and Bronze respectively.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899208
    VIRIN: 230930-A-UW671-2453
    Filename: DOD_109918508
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USA Shooting Olympic Trials Women's 10 meter finals Part 1, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Olympics
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    USA Shooting
    Fort Moore

