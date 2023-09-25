B-roll of 156th SOS and 123rd CRG Air Base Ground Defense training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, during an Air Base Ground Defense training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2023. During the training, Airmen reinforced Air Base Ground Defense skills utilized during contingency response operations in contested environments by practicing radio communications, warning and operation orders, vehicle searches, vehicle take-downs, close-quarter battle, and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)