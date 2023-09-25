Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of 156th SOS and 123rd CRG Air Base Ground Defense training

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.21.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, during an Air Base Ground Defense training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2023. During the training, Airmen reinforced Air Base Ground Defense skills utilized during contingency response operations in contested environments by practicing radio communications, warning and operation orders, vehicle searches, vehicle take-downs, close-quarter battle, and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899189
    VIRIN: 230921-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_109918313
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd CRG
    156th SOS

