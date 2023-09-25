B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, during an Air Base Ground Defense training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2023. During the training, Airmen reinforced Air Base Ground Defense skills utilized during contingency response operations in contested environments by practicing radio communications, warning and operation orders, vehicle searches, vehicle take-downs, close-quarter battle, and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899189
|VIRIN:
|230921-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109918313
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
This work, B-roll of 156th SOS and 123rd CRG Air Base Ground Defense training, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
