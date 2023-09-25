Today’s Army Reserve covers more than 20 time zones, across 5 continents. Our people bring their purpose and passion to employers in communities across the entire globe.
Now, more than ever, America needs a powerful and resilient force, ready to deliver vital capabilities In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready, to defeat our enemies, any time, anywhere.
America’s Army Reserve is Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow...
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 13:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899187
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-MG717-1182
|PIN:
|0613
|Filename:
|DOD_109918300
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GILBERT, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow... Army Reserve 2023, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy
