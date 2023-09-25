Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow... Army Reserve 2023

    GILBERT, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Today’s Army Reserve covers more than 20 time zones, across 5 continents. Our people bring their purpose and passion to employers in communities across the entire globe.

    Now, more than ever, America needs a powerful and resilient force, ready to deliver vital capabilities In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready, to defeat our enemies, any time, anywhere.

    America’s Army Reserve is Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow...

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 13:29
    Location: GILBERT, DC, US

