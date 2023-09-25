Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow... Army Reserve 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s Army Reserve covers more than 20 time zones, across 5 continents. Our people bring their purpose and passion to employers in communities across the entire globe.



Now, more than ever, America needs a powerful and resilient force, ready to deliver vital capabilities In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready, to defeat our enemies, any time, anywhere.



America’s Army Reserve is Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow...