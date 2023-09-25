Command Mission Brief: Space Operations Command, September 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bill Cosgrove, Deputy Director of the Headquarters Space Operations Command (SpOC) Commander’s Action Group, delivers the complete SpOC Command Brief on Sep. 6, 2023 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The Command Brief, which is given to visitors to SpOC’s Headquarters, is a detailed look at the organization’s background, missions, and units. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)