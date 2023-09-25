Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Mission Brief: Space Operations Command, September 2023

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bill Cosgrove, Deputy Director of the Headquarters Space Operations Command (SpOC) Commander’s Action Group, delivers the complete SpOC Command Brief on Sep. 6, 2023 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The Command Brief, which is given to visitors to SpOC’s Headquarters, is a detailed look at the organization’s background, missions, and units. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 12:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 899172
    VIRIN: 230906-F-WA228-8573
    Filename: DOD_109918154
    Length: 00:44:17
    Location: CO, US

    This work, Command Mission Brief: Space Operations Command, September 2023, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brief
    Mission
    USSF
    SpOC
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command

