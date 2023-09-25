Army Reserve Nurse: Warrior, Leader, Caregiver

It's your time. Are you looking to further your medical career while growing your leader presence? As an Army Reserve Nurse you will be the first line of care for America's Army. This role asks that you take the lead in providing critical care and support for Soldiers wherever you are. As an Army Reserve Nurse you can make an impact abroad and at home while expanding your skills. Push yourself to be all you can be.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 12:59
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|899169
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-XO050-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109918123
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
