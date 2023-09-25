Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Nurse: Warrior, Leader, Caregiver

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    It's your time. Are you looking to further your medical career while growing your leader presence? As an Army Reserve Nurse you will be the first line of care for America's Army. This role asks that you take the lead in providing critical care and support for Soldiers wherever you are. As an Army Reserve Nurse you can make an impact abroad and at home while expanding your skills. Push yourself to be all you can be.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Category: Commercials
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 

