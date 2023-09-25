Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Kevin Tirado: An American Ninja Warrior...Medic

    DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    CPT Kevin Tirado, a nurse anesthetist with the 7458th Medical Operations Readiness Unit from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, takes pride in his physical fitness and shared his recent accomplishments in the Confederation Interalliee des Officiers De Reserve (CIOR) Military Competition and on the television program American Ninja Warrior. He spoke about on the importance of Soldiers challenging themselves physically to extend their physical and mental barriers, pushing them to be the best they can be.

    Location: DURHAM, NC, US 

    Army Reserve
    Be All You Can Be
    CIOR
    Warrior Medic
    Tough Realistic Training
    Fort Liberty

