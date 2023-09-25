CPT Kevin Tirado: An American Ninja Warrior...Medic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CPT Kevin Tirado, a nurse anesthetist with the 7458th Medical Operations Readiness Unit from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, takes pride in his physical fitness and shared his recent accomplishments in the Confederation Interalliee des Officiers De Reserve (CIOR) Military Competition and on the television program American Ninja Warrior. He spoke about on the importance of Soldiers challenging themselves physically to extend their physical and mental barriers, pushing them to be the best they can be.