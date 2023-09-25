Dual Pursuits | Martin Orkuma

Army Reserve SSG Martin Orkuma shares how he's pursuing his passions and being all he can be in through serving part time. From his Alzheimer's research, combat engineer knowledge, business owner... Martin is truly All-American.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 10:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|899161
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109918029
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
