    Dual Pursuits | Martin Orkuma

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve SSG Martin Orkuma shares how he's pursuing his passions and being all he can be in through serving part time. From his Alzheimer's research, combat engineer knowledge, business owner... Martin is truly All-American.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 10:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899161
    VIRIN: 231002-A-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109918029
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: US

    army reserve
    armyreserve
    usarmarketing
    dual pursuits

