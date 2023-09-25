Life jackets save lives! This fast-paced video tells you some reason why it is important to wear a properly-fitted life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, etc.). Don’t blink or you might miss it! This video is from the 2021 Life Jacket Video Contest by Aida Sarinzhipova from Ithaca, NY. Visit https://lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 10:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|899156
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-WS123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917993
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why You Should Wear a Life Jacket, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT