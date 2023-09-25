Why You Should Wear a Life Jacket

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Life jackets save lives! This fast-paced video tells you some reason why it is important to wear a properly-fitted life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, etc.). Don’t blink or you might miss it! This video is from the 2021 Life Jacket Video Contest by Aida Sarinzhipova from Ithaca, NY. Visit https://lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.