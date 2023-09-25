Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why You Should Wear a Life Jacket

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Life jackets save lives! This fast-paced video tells you some reason why it is important to wear a properly-fitted life jacket when in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, etc.). Don’t blink or you might miss it! This video is from the 2021 Life Jacket Video Contest by Aida Sarinzhipova from Ithaca, NY. Visit https://lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 10:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 899156
    VIRIN: 231002-A-WS123-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917993
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why You Should Wear a Life Jacket, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    life jacket
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    water safety
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT