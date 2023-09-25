Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Defender Challenge 2023 Teaser

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Following a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Defender Challenge is set to return Oct. 23-27, 2023, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event, a legacy competition between major command teams, tests physical endurance and core operational skills to crown a winning team and several individual award winners.

