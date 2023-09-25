Following a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Defender Challenge is set to return Oct. 23-27, 2023, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event, a legacy competition between major command teams, tests physical endurance and core operational skills to crown a winning team and several individual award winners.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899155
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917983
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Defender Challenge 2023 Teaser, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
