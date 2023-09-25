Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll package

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    10.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Group Agile Warrior program and 37th Airlift Squadron, from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, work to service and on load equipment on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with the 37th AS, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 14, 2023. ADR provides the U.S. with an environment to exercise quickly receiving and integrating forces alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899145
    VIRIN: 230914-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917714
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL

    This work, Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll package, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Team Ramstein
    37thAS
    ADR 23-4

