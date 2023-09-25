Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Group Agile Warrior program and 37th Airlift Squadron, from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, work to service and on load equipment on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with the 37th AS, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 14, 2023. ADR provides the U.S. with an environment to exercise quickly receiving and integrating forces alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899145
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917714
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
This work, Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll package, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
