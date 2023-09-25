Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Group Agile Warrior program and 37th Airlift Squadron, from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, work to service and on load equipment on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with the 37th AS, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 14, 2023. ADR provides the U.S. with an environment to exercise quickly receiving and integrating forces alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)