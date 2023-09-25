The NAS Sigonella Community Calendar informs the local community about upcoming events in their area. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 05:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|899144
|VIRIN:
|230925-N-BY095-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917697
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Sigonella Community Calendar 230925-230930, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Sigonella
LEAVE A COMMENT