Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899139" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the Cross Functional Airlift Support Personnel team load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in support of Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, at the 33rd Air Base, Poland,Sept. 12, 2023. The CASPER team's main mission is to ensure wing level support for forward deployments or mobilization with a minimal amount of personnel and resources required to achieve combate commanders goals. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, deployed to Poland to support Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)