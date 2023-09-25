Members from the Cross Functional Airlift Support Personnel team load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in support of Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, at the 33rd Air Base, Poland,Sept. 12, 2023. The CASPER team's main mission is to ensure wing level support for forward deployments or mobilization with a minimal amount of personnel and resources required to achieve combate commanders goals. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, deployed to Poland to support Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 07:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899139
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917658
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll package, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
