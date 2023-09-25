Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    10.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots, with the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly in a three aircraft formation with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 in low level flight out of 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 12, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and 182nd AW deployed to Poland to support Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899138
    VIRIN: 230912-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917657
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL

    This work, Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Agile Combat Employment
    ADR23

