U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots, with the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly in a three aircraft formation with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 in low level flight out of 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 12, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and 182nd AW deployed to Poland to support Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899138
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917657
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
