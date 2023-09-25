Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots, with the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly in a three aircraft formation with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 in low level flight out of 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 12, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and 182nd AW deployed to Poland to support Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)