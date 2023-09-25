Historically, Bomber Task Force Europe operations are routinely conducted across the European continent, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's combat capabilities and readiness to support our Allies and partners. The missions include the global employment of U.S. strategic bombers, providing strategic military advantage to achieve national, geographic combatant commander, and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899136
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-TG353-6202
|Filename:
|DOD_109917633
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe: Engaged. Postured. Ready., by SGT Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
