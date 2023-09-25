Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe: Engaged. Postured. Ready.

    GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    U.S. European Command   

    Historically, Bomber Task Force Europe operations are routinely conducted across the European continent, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's combat capabilities and readiness to support our Allies and partners. The missions include the global employment of U.S. strategic bombers, providing strategic military advantage to achieve national, geographic combatant commander, and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899136
    VIRIN: 231002-A-TG353-6202
    Filename: DOD_109917633
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DE

