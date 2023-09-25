Bomber Task Force Europe: Engaged. Postured. Ready.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Historically, Bomber Task Force Europe operations are routinely conducted across the European continent, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's combat capabilities and readiness to support our Allies and partners. The missions include the global employment of U.S. strategic bombers, providing strategic military advantage to achieve national, geographic combatant commander, and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty)