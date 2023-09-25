Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 36-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement II boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island circles around a lancha about 25 miles offshore southern Texas, Sept. 30, 2023. The Coast Guard crew interdicted the lancha, seized about 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper, detained four Mexican fishermen, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899128
    VIRIN: 230930-G-G0108-1004
    Filename: DOD_109917351
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    illegal fishing
    interdiction
    south padre island
    Lancha
    iuu
    iuuf

