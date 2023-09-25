Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A 36-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement II boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island circles around a lancha about 25 miles offshore southern Texas, Sept. 30, 2023. The Coast Guard crew interdicted the lancha, seized about 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper, detained four Mexican fishermen, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899128
|VIRIN:
|230930-G-G0108-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109917351
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
