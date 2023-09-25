Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 36-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement II boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island circles around a lancha about 25 miles offshore southern Texas, Sept. 30, 2023. The Coast Guard crew interdicted the lancha, seized about 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper, detained four Mexican fishermen, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)