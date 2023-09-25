U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Situational Training Exercise: Day 6 Wrap-Up

Soldiers of the Army Best Squad Competition continue to compete through day six in various events that test each squad’s technical and tactical proficiency at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Squads conduct a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 19:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899127
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917319
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
