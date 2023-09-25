Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker and Pfc. Rebeca Soria

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers conduct a timed land navigation course during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 18:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899126
    VIRIN: 231001-A-RE711-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917215
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise, by SSG Jacob Slaymaker and PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

