The Defense Threat Reduction Agency turns 25! DTRA has been dedicated to protecting our nation from global threats. Here's to another great year of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to our safety! Check out our 25th anniversary video. #dtra25
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899124
|VIRIN:
|231001-O-SX673-7888
|Filename:
|DOD_109917111
|Length:
|00:12:30
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Celebrates 25 Years, by Kashif Basharat, William Krumpelman and Luis Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
