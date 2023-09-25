Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency Celebrates 25 Years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Video by Kashif Basharat, William Krumpelman and Luis Palacios

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency turns 25! DTRA has been dedicated to protecting our nation from global threats. Here's to another great year of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to our safety! Check out our 25th anniversary video. #dtra25

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899124
    VIRIN: 231001-O-SX673-7888
    Filename: DOD_109917111
    Length: 00:12:30
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Celebrates 25 Years, by Kashif Basharat, William Krumpelman and Luis Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Anniversary
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

