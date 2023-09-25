Task Force Marne Soldiers build camaraderie during paintball scrimmage in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 256th Air Defense Artillery; 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion; Camp Adazi Mayor Cell; and 222nd Military Police, and 3rd Infantry Division Artillery participated in a paintball scrimmage near Lembuzi, Latvia during a morale, welfare, and recreation event held Sept. 30, 2023. The recreational activity aimed to boost unit cohesion and morale by fostering camaraderie among the Soldiers. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)