    Task Force Marne Soldiers build camaraderie during paintball scrimmage in Latvia

    LEMBUZI, LATVIA

    09.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 256th Air Defense Artillery; 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion; Camp Adazi Mayor Cell; and 222nd Military Police, and 3rd Infantry Division Artillery participated in a paintball scrimmage near Lembuzi, Latvia during a morale, welfare, and recreation event held Sept. 30, 2023. The recreational activity aimed to boost unit cohesion and morale by fostering camaraderie among the Soldiers. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

