Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump at Pacific Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Krietenstein of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump onto the beach for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, Calif. on 29 September, 2023. (U.S. Video photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Krietenstein)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899116
    VIRIN: 230929-A-id671-4384
    Filename: DOD_109916508
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump at Pacific Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    Huntington Beach
    Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army
    SoCal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT