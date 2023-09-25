Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Krietenstein of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump onto the beach for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, Calif. on 29 September, 2023. (U.S. Video photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Krietenstein)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899116
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-id671-4384
|Filename:
|DOD_109916508
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump at Pacific Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT