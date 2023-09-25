230604-N-PA221-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors were frocked and promoted to the next higher rank during a ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 21:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899113
|VIRIN:
|230604-N-PA221-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109916498
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Frocking Ceremony, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
