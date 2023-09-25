HMS Prince of Wales (R09) Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norfolk - The British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) moors pierside at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) will make Naval Station Norfolk it's temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communications Specialist Bryan Weyers)