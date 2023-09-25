Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMS Prince of Wales (R09) Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Bryan Weyers 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Norfolk - The British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) moors pierside at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) will make Naval Station Norfolk it's temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communications Specialist Bryan Weyers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899101
    VIRIN: 230930-N-TY225-1001
    Filename: DOD_109916464
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, by SCPO Bryan Weyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    British
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT