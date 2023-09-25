Norfolk - The British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) moors pierside at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) will make Naval Station Norfolk it's temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communications Specialist Bryan Weyers)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899101
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-TY225-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109916464
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, by SCPO Bryan Weyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
