    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Physical Challenge B-Roll

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899099
    VIRIN: 230930-A-DN321-1002
    Filename: DOD_109916419
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Physical Challenge B-Roll, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

