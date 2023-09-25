U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Physical Challenge B-Roll

Competitors of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition test their skills during the physical challenge at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
