    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 (Short Social Media Video)

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors representing commands from across the Army compete in day five of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield and Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Competitors completed a 12-mile ruck march, stress shoot, and a physical challenge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899097
    VIRIN: 230930-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109916395
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 (Short Social Media Video), by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

