U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 (Short Social Media Video)

Competitors representing commands from across the Army compete in day five of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield and Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Competitors completed a 12-mile ruck march, stress shoot, and a physical challenge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)