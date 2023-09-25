Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing take part in exercise Marauder 23.11 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The exercise consisted of a series of simulated small unmanned aerial system scenarios, which stimulated an immediate crisis response that tested our knowledge and readiness to ensure we remain prepared to respond to any threat to our operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
|09.19.2023
|09.30.2023 16:45
|Package
|899092
|230919-F-AQ171-4693
|DOD_109916308
|00:01:07
|KW
|0
|0
This work, 386th AEW Marauder 23.11 Exercise, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
