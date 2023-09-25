Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW Marauder 23.11 Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    09.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing take part in exercise Marauder 23.11 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. The exercise consisted of a series of simulated small unmanned aerial system scenarios, which stimulated an immediate crisis response that tested our knowledge and readiness to ensure we remain prepared to respond to any threat to our operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 16:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899092
    VIRIN: 230919-F-AQ171-4693
    Filename: DOD_109916308
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Marauder 23.11 Exercise, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Inspector General
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    Marauder 23.11 Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT