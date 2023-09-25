video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899089" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Security Forces members across the Air Force Reserve Command complete entry training at the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii during 22nd Air Force's Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise, Sept. 17. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek) (b-roll)