    ADSB JRTC 23-10

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade speak on their experiences supporting the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-10 on Sept. 30, 2023, Alexandria, LA. JRTC ensures brigade readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899083
    VIRIN: 230930-A-ID763-7028
    Filename: DOD_109916208
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    Airborne
    407th BSB
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

