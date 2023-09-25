U.S. Olympic Team Trials Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle team competes at USA Shooting's Olympic Team Trials Part 2 at Fort Moore, GA. Sep. 28-Oct. 3, 2023. The International Rifle Section enjoys a rich history of success in all national and international competitions, up to and including the Olympic Games. Soldiers from IR have amassed 14 Olympic medals since the USAMU inception in 1956. They have also won countless medals won in Pan American Games, World Championships, and the World Cups. During these international competitions 84 world records have been set in both team and individual events by section members. There are three past Olympians, three World Record Holders and three World Champions currently assigned to this section.