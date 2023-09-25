Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Olympic Team Trials Part 2

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle team competes at USA Shooting's Olympic Team Trials Part 2 at Fort Moore, GA. Sep. 28-Oct. 3, 2023. The International Rifle Section enjoys a rich history of success in all national and international competitions, up to and including the Olympic Games. Soldiers from IR have amassed 14 Olympic medals since the USAMU inception in 1956. They have also won countless medals won in Pan American Games, World Championships, and the World Cups. During these international competitions 84 world records have been set in both team and individual events by section members. There are three past Olympians, three World Record Holders and three World Champions currently assigned to this section.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899075
    VIRIN: 230929-A-UV671-1004
    Filename: DOD_109916001
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    Olympics
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    USA Shooting
    Fort Moore

