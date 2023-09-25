Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCNO Message to the Fleet: Suicide Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti issued a message to the fleet for Suicide Prevention Month 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 08:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 899072
    VIRIN: 230926-N-UD469-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915938
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO Message to the Fleet: Suicide Awareness, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide
    VCNO
    Franchetti
    Mental Health Playbook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT